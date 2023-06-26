We start off this week talking about the NBA Draft. Three Razorbacks drafted two first rounds.

Q. Mousetown says: Players are too impatient these days. If NSJ had come back for his sophomore season he could have collected some good NIL money and probably been a top 5 pick in the 2024 draft, getting a 7 million dollar contract instead of 2 million.

A. Or he might have come back and aggravated the knee and ended up not drafted at all. The bottom line, it’s his life and his decision. He made it and he seems perfectly fine with his current situation. I think he’s highly motivated to prove everybody wrong who has questioned his decisions.

Q. Kenny Oliver wants to know: If Nick Smith Jr. had never come back from California do you think he could have avoided the drop from a top five pick to 27th? Or maybe he should have skipped the whole season. He knew he had a problem before the first game.

A. Did you listen to what he said about that? He was always going to come back as soon as his rehab doctors cleared him. He said he knew this would be his only season as a Razorback and he wanted to contribute as much as possible. Those who were criticizing him for being more interested in his pro career than being a Razorback were clearly wrong. Yes, he took a chance and yes, it probably cost him a lot of money, at least for now. But again, it was his decision.

Q. Darren DeLoach says: Never in my 54 years of Razorback fandom have I seen an Arkansas player so wrongly maligned by Arkansas fans as Nick Smith Jr. From accusations of not being a team player….

….. to faking injuries, NSJ has been roasted by our own fans and I can not wrap my mind around why? Mike, have you seen a Razorback receive the type of “hate” as the talented Nick Smith Jr.?

A. Not since Mitch Mustain and what do those two have in common? They were both rated in the top 5 nationally coming out of high school and didn’t have the kind of season to match that. It’s like some fans were saying, you were supposed to be all world and we were going to win it all. You screwed it up.

With NSJ, hopefully that’s over now that he’s on a pro team.

Q. s-giles says: I’m hearing that one and done players may be going away with more of them going the route of Ron Holland. Straight to the G-League. What will that do to Muss’s recruiting?

A. The NBA’s one-and-done policy is still in effect. Currently there is only one G-League team that accepts players straight from high school so the number of 5 stars who want to make that jump is limited.

The other part of this issue is the use the transfer portal. I think a coach like Muss, who is really good at recruiting the portal, will use it even more with more top 5 stars skipping college ball.

Eddy Lynn says: I saw your Twitter comment about TCU’s baseball coach talking to the game announcers at a critical point in their elimination game with Florida…..

….He was talking about eating pancakes at IHOP. Was that on him or the announcers? I know you really don’t like the way they talk to coaches during the games.

A. I don’t have a problem with these interviews between innings. Talking to coaches while there is play on the field seems silly. Can You imagine ESPN asking Nick Saban to agree to get mic’d up during an Alabama football game?

In the case of TCU’s coach they were talking to him at a critical point in the game. Down a run, the tying run on second with one out. If they had been discussing that situation, as long as the coach was comfortable doing it, fine. But they were discussing what he had for breakfast at IHOP.

If TCU had been up by 10 runs, maybe I could see it. But to me that discussion was a distraction. TCU did not score in that situation and they lost the game by a run and were eliminated.

Q. spacehog13 says: Mike, the TCU coach can multi-task. Apparently you can’t.

A. I absolutely can multi-task. But my idea of multi-tasking is doing more than one thing at a time when each those things are interesting to me.

If I’m watching game and the announcers are discussing bad weather moving in and how it might affect the game by showing local radar between pitches, I can watch what’s happening on the diamond and still pay attention to the bad weather discussion. But if the multi-task involves watching a game in a critical situation and while one of he coaches is discussing breakfast at IHOP at the same time, no. I’m not interested in that.

Q. Marty Byrde’s proxy asks: What’s “Big Reds,” the new venue inside the stadium going to be like? Will it be for all fans or just club level seating?

A. You can buy a ticket on a per game basis. If you already have a ticket you can still purchase a separate ticket for Big Red’s venue. You don’t have to make a donation. It’s pretty much a standing room only area but there will be a few seats up there. Also there is a large canopy over the bar area so to can get out of the sun which is an issue during September in the north end zone area. Sounds like it’s going to be a popular addition to the stadium experience.

Q. Pigsfeat asks: Your thoughts on the NBA draft? Winners and losers.

A. I don’t follow the NBA and I am only interested in former Razorbacks who are in the NBA. I don’t have an opinion on which team might have come out losers in the 2023 draft. I do think that Charlotte came out a winner by getting Nick Smith Jr. 27th in the first round. They were able to land Alabama’s Brandon Miller and Smith Jr., both in the first round. That’s impressive to me. So I’d definitely say the Hornets came out a winner. .

Q. RazorAlex88 says: I think Courtney is a super addition to Pig Trail Nation! I always enjoy the conversations between her and Mike. I am also tickled by the UF-FSU rivalry she has with Alyssa…..

….It would be interesting and entertaining to have both Courtney and Alyssa on the show at once.

A. I’m going on vacation in three weeks. I’ll see if we can make that happen. Great suggestion.

Q. WVHogfan says: I enjoyed your story how you became a Razorback. My question is how did Courtney get to Fayetteville and if she is now a lifetime Razorback?

A. Courtney here, I came to Fayetteville from Panama City Beach, Fl. I was a sports director there for three years. I wanted to get out of a place that covered primarily Florida State (as a Florida grad I hated that.) I really wanted to get back into the SEC, so I applied for a bunch of places that covered SEC teams. I had a job offer in Knoxville and Fayetteville, but I liked how passionate the Hog fanbase was and I thought I looked better in Razorback Red than Tennessee Orange, so I decided to take a chance on Arkansas. I’m so glad I did since this was one of the best decisions I have ever made! If everything works out right, I’d love to call Arkansas my home for a long time.

Q. H.L. McCamish asks: Can you tell the story of the time you talked to Willie Mays at WMS. A friend mentioned it to me but he didn’t remember all the details.

A. I saw Willie at a Chicago-San Francisco game at Wrigley Field in the summer of 1960. He went 3 of 5 that day, stole two bases and made two run saving catches. It was something I’ve never forgotten.

Twenty-two years later I was at the Arkansas-Navy football game at WMS in Little Rock. It was about two hours before the game started and I was on the photo deck talking to some guys I knew, technical people from the Little Rock TV stations. A guy walked out onto the deck and joined us. It was Willie Mays. He never said a word about who he was and we didn’t ask him. We chatted for about 10-15 minutes about football and various Arkansas traditions that he was interested in. Nothing was ever said about him being a famous Hall of Fame baseball player. He was just being himself. He then excused himself and left to rejoin some people he was with in one of the booths next to the photo deck.

Like the first time I saw him in person, it was something I did not forget.