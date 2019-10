Arkansas and Auburn will face off for the 29th time on the football field Saturday morning at Razorback Stadium. Auburn Undercover’s Brandon Marcello stopped by the Pig Trail Nation studio on Friday night to discuss the Tigers Bo Nix, running game situation, the tough Tigers defensive front and Gus Malzahn’s offensive struggles against John Chavis led defenses.

Hear from Marcello on those topics in his Gear Up For Gameday appearance leading into the Hogs and Tigers on Saturday.