BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

As one might expect after handing Arkansas its worst basketball loss ever in the 31-season history of Bud Walton Arena, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl was obviously extremely happy with his Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Chad Baker-Mazara’s 16 points led four Auburn players in double figures as the No. 25 Tigers routed the unranked Razorbacks 83-51 in the two teams SEC opener before a stunned crowd of 19,200.

“That history does matter,” Pearl said. “Doing it at a place like this or if you could do it at Rupp (Kentucky) or if you could do it at Tennessee, it does mean more because those are some of the toughest places in the SEC to play.”

The win was the seventh consecutive for Auburn (12-1, 1-0) and was one in which the Tigers raced away from a 37-30 halftime lead by scoring 46 of the second half’s 67 points.

“People ask, but we would have never come in here and expected anything like this,” Pearl said. “But keep this is mind – Arkansas is about the eighth or ninth best team in the league based on the math right now.

“It is not like their NET was top 25, but the margin. Obviously we played really well and the things we did disrupted them.”

Arkansas (9-6, 0-1) had won its previous x games, but never led again after taking a 27-26 lead with 4:55 left in the opening half.

Auburb’s 6-10 Johni Broom had all 14 of his points in the second half and 8 grabbed rebounds to lead Auburn’s 48-18 points in the paint advantage and a 46-32 one on the boards.

Baker and Trey Donaldson (11 points) sparked the Tigers’ bench, which outscored the Razorback reserves 46-9 and had 28 of Auburn’s 37 points in the opening half.

“That was a great victory,” Pearl said. “The guys just hung in there, obviously on the road. We were a little disrupted early and that second group kind of came in there and sort of gave us a little bit of confidence, gave us a little bit of courage.

“…(They) really, really just calmed us down a little bit and from that point forward it was just beautiful Auburn basketball.”

Arkansas was just 6 of 27 shooting after intermission and did not have a field goal in the final 4:07 of the contest, thus ensuring that Auburn’s margin of victory would surpass Florida’s 98-68 win in Bud Walton on Feb. 18, 2012.

Pearl gave credit to assistant Corey Williams, a former Arkansas assistant under Eric Musselman from 2019-2021 and a former point guard at Oklahoma State for former Razorback head coach Eddie Sutton.

“I am really happy for why coaching staff,” Pearl said. “Corey Williams is new to the staff and this was Corey’s scout along with Chad Pruitt. I thought those guys did a fantastic job.

“Corey coached here at Arkansas and his family lived here for a couple of years…So this one means a lot because as a professional if Corey is at Auburn now and Auburn played basketball at both ends of the floor and Corey is a part of that, you can be proud of how Auburn played.”

Keyon Menifield, Jr., playing in just his fourth game this season since becoming eligible, led Arkansas with 14 points and was the catalyst in the opening half for the Razorbacks.

Trevon Brazille added 11 points and 7 rebounds and Tramon Mark 10 points for Arkansas, who was 18 of 58 overall from the field, 7 of 24 from 3-point range and 8 of 15 from the free throw line.

The Razorbacks led 11-5 early and 27-26 with 4:55 left before intermission become Pearl switched to a man defense.

“I thought I was going to outsmart myself,” Pearl said. “I wasn’t planning on starting zone, but then Arkansas started three frontline players and I said ‘alright, let’s just see.’ That was a bad decision by me. Just a terrible, terrible decision to make and outsmart myself. I should know better.”

Arkansas had 13 turnovers while Auburn had just 7 with just a pair after intermission and starter Aden Hollway and Tre Donaldson only having one in a combined 40 minutes.

“I just thought we got great, great point guard play, particularly from Trey Donaldson,” Pearl said. “And look, that’s a tough deal. But you know what, he still got five rebounds, he still did a great job on the bench even though this wasn’t one of his better games. And part of it is just trusting his teammates.”

“Chad Baker(-Mazara), even though his plus-minus (21) wasn’t very good, he carried us offensively during some very, very difficult stretches. He’s got IT. I am just really, really happy for him.”

Pearl, who previously coached at Tennessee, is one of a few visiting coaches that and success in Arkansas’ famed arena.

“Not many people are going to come in here in this building and win,” Pearl said. “I’m going to be honest with you, as I start to get a little bit older, I start to look at these things a little bit. I think this is the fifth time I have won in Bud Walton, third time as Auburn’s head coach. I think we have a winning record in here and that’s hard to do because it is a tough place to play.”

Pearl played the respect angle earlier this week while noting that Arkansas got to host basketball blue blood Duke in the first SEC-ACC Challenge while his team faced Virginia Tech.

“I was very pleased that the guys talked about that after the game,” Pearl said. “They were aware of it because they care about Auburn basketball and really care about making history.”

Auburn hosts Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

“So were are going to go home tonight, we are going to celebrate a little bit, but we are going to get ready for (visiting) Texas A&M on Tuesday. Our students get back, our classes start on Wednesday.

“Texas A&M is a team that has not been a good match up for us the last couple of years and there is a reason for that. It has been a tough match up us. It is a very important game.”

