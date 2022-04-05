LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior Au’Diese Toney announced on Tuesday that he will declare for the NBA Draft and is signing with The Familie talent agency out of California.

“I want to thank all of Razorback Nation for welcoming me with open arms this season,” Toney said via his three-paragraph Twitter announcement. “With the support of my family and friends, I have made the decision to pursue my dream of playing in the NBA and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.”

Toney becomes the third Razorback to declare for the NBA draft in as many days, joining senior guard JD Notae (he’s hiring an agent and will not return to school) and sophomore big man Jaylin Williams (he’s not hiring an agent and will leave the door open for a possible return to the Hogs).

Toney (6-6, 3/4-combo forward, native of Huntsville, Ala.) started in 33 of the 36 games he played in during the 2021-22 season, averaging 10.5 points (fourth on the team) and 5.2 rebounds (second on the team) in 32.4 minutes while shooting 52.1% from the field (led the team) and 78.1% from the free throw line on an Arkansas team that finished 28-9, including 13-5 for fourth place in the SEC before making a run to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in late March.

Toney was the Hogs’ most consistent perimeter defender and a chief reason the team improved its overall defensive performance beginning in mid-January.

Toney played his first three seasons at Pitt of the ACC before transferring to Arkansas roughly a year ago.

He could have returned as he gained an extra year of eligibility due to the NCAA’s covid-19 exception granted to all D1 players.