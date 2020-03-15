Austin Capps Could be Sleeper to Watch For NFL Team

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Dumas standout Austin Capps came to Arkansas as a defensive tackle, but is leaving as an offensive guard.

Capps, 6-4, 304, spent his last two seasons at Arkansas as a guard. During Wednesday’s Pro Day, Capps led all Razorback participants with 35 reps at 225 pounds and ran a 5.25 in the 40-yard dash. Since he wasn’t one of the four former Razorbacks invited to the NFL Combine working in front of the scouts from 22 teams was big for him on Wednesday.

“Yeah, it was a big day for me,” Capps said. “I did my best at least.”

The bench press had to impress scouts as they watched it seems. Were you happy with the bench press?

“Yeah, I did pretty good,” Capps said. “I was happy with the reps I got.”

Capps also had a 29-inch vertical jump, 8 feet, 9 inches in the broad jump, 4.77 in the 20-yard shuttle and 7.57 in the three-cone drill. Capps may have made a good impression on some scouts.

“I think so,” Capps said. “I think I did all right.”

Capps said no teams talked to him on Wednesday, but had prior to the Pro Day.

“A couple of them talked to my agent but that’s about it,” Capps said.

Do you think you have a chance to play in the NFL?

“I’m just hoping to get an invite to a camp,” Capps said.

Capps, who graduated last fall, said he isn’t sure where he will be training between now and the NFL Draft. He talked about where he trained prior to Arkansas’ Pro Day.

“I’ve been working out in Little Rock and all that,” Capps said. “I got back to Star City a few times and got a few squirrel hunts in and all that.”

As a defensive lineman in 2016 and 2017, Capps had 34 tackles, including seven solo, three for loss, two sacks and one pass breakup in 24 games.

He was a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2016-2019. Coming out of Star City, Capps was a four-star recruit with Scout, ESPN and 247Sports.