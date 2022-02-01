BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Scoring 6,272 points to produce the second-best heptathlon score in collegiate history, Ayden Owens performance earned the SEC Field Athlete of the Week honor in addition to being the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week.

Four of the top five finishers in the heptathlon at the Razorback Invitational were from the SEC, previewing the conference battle that will follow later this month in the SEC Championships.

Owens topped the field with a school and meet record score while also improving his Puerto Rican national record from a previous best of 5,995 points he scored as a bronze medalist in the 2021 NCAA Championships.

Kyle Garland of Georgia, the silver medalist in the 2021 NCAA heptathlon, scored 6,163 points as runner-up to Owens in the Razorback Invitational.

Points produced by Owens in the seven events included: 947 (60m), 915 (long jump), 774 (shot put), 840 (high jump), 1,012 (60m hurdles), 865 (pole vault), and 919 (1,000m). In comparison the point tally for Garland included: 918 (60m), 893 (long jump), 864 (shot put), 953 (high jump), 1,017 (60m hurdles), 716 (pole vault), and 802 (1,000m).

SEC Indoor Track & Field Weekly Honors – Feb. 1, 2022

Men’s Runner of the Week: Matthew Boling, Georgia

Georgia’s Matthew Boling clocked a national leading and meet record time of 20.27 to win the 200m at the Razorback Invitational with the 16th-best all-time collegiate performance. He swept the 200m, 4×400 relay and long jump and ran the opening leg of the relay with a 45.33 split to help his team set a school record with a 3:04.07, good for third on the national list.

Men’s Field Athlete of the Week: Ayden Owens, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Ayden Owens had a historic performance at the Razorback Invitational with a career-best score of 6,272 points in the heptathlon which ranks No. 2 on the all-time collegiate list. He only trails the collegiate record of 6,499 by Oregon’s Ashton Eaton. Owens’ heptathlon total bettered the Arkansas school record set in 2013, and he improved his Puerto Rican national record.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Favour Ashe, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Favour Ashe set the fastest 60m time of the day at 6.58 in the Bob Pollock Meet to catapult him to fourth all-time in Tennessee history. His time leads the SEC this season and is fifth in the nation. He also ranks 13th in the world and is second in the world for U20.