Barry Lunney Jr. Leaves Arkansas for UTSA

FAYETTEVILLE — Barry Lunney Jr. has accepted the offensive coordinator position at UTSA.

The news first started trickling down on Monday that Lunney wasn’t staying at Arkansas. He has opted to join Jeff Traylor, named UTSA’s head coach on Monday, instead of staying on the staff with Sam Pittman.

Barry Lunney, Jr., will be the offensive coordinator at UTSA, sources tell @FootballScoop https://t.co/0MJmJ9KCcL — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) December 10, 2019

Lunney, a former quarterback at Arkansas, had been on the staff at Arkansas since 2013. He was named interim head coach at Arkansas when Chad Morris was fired on Nov. 10.

Arkansas went 0-2 in the final pair of games losing to No. 1 LSU and Missouri. The losses weren’t on Lunney as the first game was in Baton Rouge and the second one saw eight players miss the contest because of a mump’s outbreak.

Lunney is a former standout at Fort Smith Southside who quarterbacked Arkansas to the SEC Championship Game in 1995 under Danny Ford.