Baum-Walker Stadium Named NCAA Regional Host Site

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas athletics announced Sunday that Baum-Walker Stadium has been tabbed as one of 16 host sites for NCAA Regionals.

Regionals are slated to be contested from Friday, June 4 through Monday, June 7

Arkansas has hosted regionals in each of the past three postseasons and eight times overall.

If the Razorbacks claim a regional championship, NCAA Super Regionals will be played at Baum-Walker Stadium for the fifth time in its history.

The full tournament bracket will be released at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31 on ESPN2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers