Baum-Walker Stadium Named NCAA Regional Host Site

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas athletics announced Sunday that Baum-Walker Stadium has been tabbed as one of 16 host sites for NCAA Regionals.

Regionals are slated to be contested from Friday, June 4 through Monday, June 7

Arkansas has hosted regionals in each of the past three postseasons and eight times overall.

If the Razorbacks claim a regional championship, NCAA Super Regionals will be played at Baum-Walker Stadium for the fifth time in its history.

The full tournament bracket will be released at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31 on ESPN2.