Baum-Walker Stadium Seating Plan Announced

With the opening of the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Baseball Development Center, the Razorback Baseball team will be moving to the first base dugout beginning with the 2022 season. In conjunction with the move, the seating reserved for Razorback baseball student-athlete families and coaches must also be relocated behind the first base dugout.

In preparing for this transition, staff members of the Razorback Athletics Department and the Razorback Foundation have spent considerable time and care evaluating the best way to implement a new priority seating plan at Baum-Walker Stadium that is fair and equitable for all 9,000+ Razorback Foundation members and baseball season ticket holders.

The plan will:

Provide fair and equitable seating options throughout the stadium based on your Razorback Foundation membership level

Provide season ticket holders an opportunity to retain their current seats or secure tickets in other areas of the stadium consistent with your Razorback Foundation membership level

Provide an opportunity for fans to select seats using Razorback Seats 3D

Current baseball season ticket holders have received specific information related to their account. For a FAQ and more information on the seating plan, visit the Baum-Walker Seating plan home page.

The success of Razorback Baseball has been made possible by the loyal support of our Razorback Foundation members and season ticket holders. As we continue to enhance our commitment to our student-athletes and to winning conference and national championships, we are asking Razorback fans to, once again, join us in that effort.