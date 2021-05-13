Baum-Walker Will Be Allowed Full Capacity For Florida Series

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Hunter Yurachek announced on Twitter Thursday the Razorbacks can have full capacity at Baum-Walker Stadium against Florida.

It will be the first time this season a full capacity has been allowed. The crowd sizes have gradually gotten larger each series and will be packed to watch the nation’s No. 1 team.

It’s time for the #1 fan base to join the #1 team at Baum-Walker Stadium. This is Baseball! #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/QL6bbfdq9i — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) May 13, 2021

Tennessee is the latest team to host the Razorbacks who have allowed a full capacity. The Razorbacks and Tennessee, the SEC East leader, begin a series Friday night in Knoxville.

The Razorbacks will conclude the regular season when they host Florida April 20-22. The two teams will be Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network. Friday’s game will also be televised on the SEC Network beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday’s game is slated for a 2 p.m. start on the SEC Network+.

The listed capacity for Baum-Walker is 10,737. However, the record attendance is much more than that. It’s 13,472 on March 3, 2018, against Southern California.

Arkansas takes a 37-9, 17-7, record into Knoxville this weekend.