Baum-Walker Will Be Allowed Full Capacity For Florida Series

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Hunter Yurachek announced on Twitter Thursday the Razorbacks can have full capacity at Baum-Walker Stadium against Florida.

It will be the first time this season a full capacity has been allowed. The crowd sizes have gradually gotten larger each series and will be packed to watch the nation’s No. 1 team.

Tennessee is the latest team to host the Razorbacks who have allowed a full capacity. The Razorbacks and Tennessee, the SEC East leader, begin a series Friday night in Knoxville.

The Razorbacks will conclude the regular season when they host Florida April 20-22. The two teams will be Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network. Friday’s game will also be televised on the SEC Network beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday’s game is slated for a 2 p.m. start on the SEC Network+.

The listed capacity for Baum-Walker is 10,737. However, the record attendance is much more than that. It’s 13,472 on March 3, 2018, against Southern California.

Arkansas takes a 37-9, 17-7, record into Knoxville this weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play