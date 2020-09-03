Be a fan at Razorback Stadium as a Hog Cutout this football season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Beginning with the fall 2020 season, Arkansas Razorback fans will have the chance to have a physical presence inside athletic venues, including Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Razorback Field, and Barnhill Arena with a Hog Cutout.

Cutouts range from $40-$100 and proceeds will directly benefit our more than 465 Razorback Student-Athletes.

To ensure the cutout is in place for the season opener, fans will need to purchase their cutout by Wednesday, September 16, for Football.

The deadline for the soccer and volleyball home openers will be communicated at a later date. Cutouts can still be purchased after the season opener deadlines for the remainder of the season.

Here is how it works:

Step 1: Upload your personalized cutout photo

Step 2: Complete your order by submitting payment

Step 3: Your cutout is mailed to us and installed prior to the first game of the season

Step 4: A photo of your installed cutout will be emailed to you

Hog Cutouts at Razorback Football

$100 per cutout at Football

Located on the FRONT ROW of the east side of the stadium

The first 150 will have their cutout signed by a Head Coach Sam Pittman

A picture of your cutout will be emailed to you once it is installed

Take home your cutout at the end of the season

$50 per cutout at Football

Located in the lower level on the east side of the stadium

A picture of your cutout will be emailed to you once it is installed

Take home your cutout at the end of the season

$40 per cutout at Soccer or Volleyball

Located in the lower level of the stadium/arena

Receive a 2020 Razorback Soccer Scarf or a Razorback Volleyball Beanie

A picture of your cutout will be emailed to you once it is installed

Take home your cutout at the end of the season

To purchase your cutout visit the university’s fan cutout page. For more information about the cutout visit the Fan Cutout page.