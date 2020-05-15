Beau Cason talks becoming a PWO at Arkansas

Arkansas preferred walk-on Beau Cason talked with Alyssa Orange on Friday about committing to Arkansas on Thursday.

“Just the opportunity to play for the state. Everyone around here is an Arkansas fan and you want to make everyone around here proud. That was my main thing,” says Cason.

Cason comes from a High School football program in Shiloh Christian that has a rich and storied history. He believes that will help in college.

“I think it is going to help a lot because we know how to win and I know what it takes to win. Obviously I don’t know what it takes to win in college because I am not there yet, but I know what it takes to be on a winning team and I know what the culture needs to be like and the locker room and what to expect from the coaches,” continues Cason.