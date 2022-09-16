FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has graded the top three offensive guards in college football this season and Arkansas’ Beaux Limmer is No. 2.

Limmer has a grade of 84.9. That rates behind only Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence at 86.3. Michigan State’s J.D. Duplain is third at 84.6.

Limmer is a redshirt junior from Tyler (Texas) Lee. He has started both games this season. In 2021, Limmer played in all 13 games starting the final 11. In 2020 as a redshirt sophomore, he played in seven games with five starts. In 2019, he played in four games as a redshirt freshman.

No. 10 Arkansas and Limmer will host Missouri State (2-0) at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17. The game is available on ESPN+/SECN+.