FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas had a pair of grad transfer quarterbacks in 2019 and it didn't work out for either of them in Fayetteville.

This year, the Razorbacks have another grad transfer quarterback in former Florida Gator Feleipe Franks. But this time it doesn't seem like Franks is just here for three or four months of personal gain. In a short time, Franks was voted one of the captains by his teammates and putting on the Razorback jersey is special to him.