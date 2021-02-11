Benintendi goes to Royals in 3-team trade

Pig Trail Nation

by: JIMMY GOLEN The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
andrew benintendi_1531623941076.jpg.jpg

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox traded Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, parting with the final member of the outfield trio that helped the team win the 2018 World Series.

The Red Sox sent Benintendi along with an unspecified amount of cash to the Royals for Franchy Cordero and two players to be named.

Boston also received minor league right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski and a player to be named from the New York Mets.

The Mets received outfielder Khalil Lee from the Royals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers