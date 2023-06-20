BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas softball coach Courtney Deifel continued revamping her squad on Tuesday with a fourth transfer portal addition.

Former Mississippi State right handed pitcher Reis Beuerlien (5-4, 3.13) is the second pitcher and the latest to come aboard after a freshman season in which she had nine starts among her 27 appearances.

Beuerlien, who has three years of eligibility left, fanned 69 batters in 76 innings of work in the 2023 campaign with many coming in her team-leading 19 relief appearances.

A former Cave City (Ariz.) Pinnacle prep standout and 68th-best player in the nation in 2022 by Extra Innings Softball, Beuerlien was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on March 21 after tossing a two-hit complete game against Purdue in which she fanned 14.

Beuerlien joins Iowa outfielder Nia Carter, Auburn first baseman Bri Ellis and Southern Mississippi pitcher Morgan Leinstock as Razorback transfer pick-ups since the season ended.