BIG TIME! 19)Arkansas Women’s Basketball defeats 3)UCONN 90-87

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

The Arkansas Women’s Basketball team defeating 3rd ranked UCONN at Bud Walton Arena Thursday.

Chelsea Dungee led the way with 37 points.

These two teams meeting on the court for the 2nd time in program history.

More details coming soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play