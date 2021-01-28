BIG TIME! 19)Arkansas Women’s Basketball defeats 3)UCONN 90-87

The Arkansas Women’s Basketball team defeating 3rd ranked UCONN at Bud Walton Arena Thursday.
Chelsea Dungee led the way with 37 points.
These two teams meeting on the court for the 2nd time in program history.
More details coming soon.
by: Alyssa OrangePosted: / Updated:
The Arkansas Women’s Basketball team defeating 3rd ranked UCONN at Bud Walton Arena Thursday.
Chelsea Dungee led the way with 37 points.
These two teams meeting on the court for the 2nd time in program history.
More details coming soon.