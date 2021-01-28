BIG TIME! 19)Arkansas Women’s Basketball defeats 3)UCONN 90-87

All the buzz coming into Arkansas' mid-week league game at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville surrounded Ole Miss' stingy zone defense that held its previous two opponents to 50 or fewer points, but the Razorbacks solved that morphing zone while authoring their own brand of stifling defense in a 74-59 win Wednesday.

The Hogs shut down Ole Miss from three-point territory to the tune of 1-of-16 shooting from distance for an anemic 6.3% while holding the Rebels to their lowest point total of the season, and offensively reserve guards JD Notae and Davonte "Devo" Davis led the way with a combined 33 points. Notae finished with a game-high-matching 19 points (included 8-of-9 free throw shooting), and Davis was a sparkplug off the bench in contributing 14 points (7-of-9 field goals) to go with 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 assist. Senior combo forward Justin Smith put in 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists, while sophomore stretch-5 Connor Vanover was productive at both ends of the floor as he had 8 points, a team-high 7 rebounds, and a game-high 5 blocks in 29 minutes.