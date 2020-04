LITTLE ROCK -- If Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman needed motivation to reach out to Valparaiso sophomore transfer Javon Freeman-Liberty, the 6-3 combo guard provided that back in December when he hung 21 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals on the Razorbacks in a down-to-the-wire, 72-68 come-from-behind win by the Hogs at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock.

Freeman-Liberty's 3-point basket with 7:27 to play gave Valpo a 60-51 lead, but Arkansas would close on a 21-8 run for its final 4-point winning margin.