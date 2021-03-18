Blake Kern Living a Dream Playing for Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — For Blake Kern the decision to take advantage of the extra year allowed seniors due to COVID and return for the 2021 season was an easy one.

Following practice on Thursday, Kern talked about the decision to return.

“And coming back, man, I didn’t really have a choice being from the State of Arkansas and being from a small town,” Kern said. “I always tell everybody, I really didn’t have a choice. This is my dream and I’m living my dream and I really didn’t have anything else to do. So come back and work on my masters and play for the Hogs. Can’t get better than that.”

Kern walked on from Lamar High School to join Arkansas in the Class of 2016. Kern had played in 22 games prior to the 2020 season, but had never caught a pass. This past fall, Kern caught 20 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Not only did he show he can be a complete tight end, he has gone from walk on to one of the leaders at his position.

“For one, it’s a blessing to be up here for six years I think it is and kind of be where I came in and work myself to where I am now, it’s like a blur honestly,” Kern said. “It just feels like a blur. I know I’ve been living the dream for a long time now. Just thinking back on it and talking to my parents, they’re the number one people I talk to on a consistent basis. Just looking back on it and kind of seeing where I was when I got here to where I am now, it just kind of flew by. The transformation I’ve made in my personal life and school and football, it’s just been a blessing.”

Also being at Arkansas for six years has allowed him to get ahead academically. He will graduate from his masters in December.

“My masters is in operations management in engineering,” Kern said. “Then my bachelors is – I graduated last May with it – and it is sports management.”

You were known as a blocking tight end prior to last fall, but was there an adjustment to become a threat in the passing game?

“As far as being a blocking tight end, I’ve kind of been that for a while, and I want to transition into a ball catcher,” Kern said. “I’ve lost some weight, about 257, 256 right now. So, that’s been one of my points of emphasis this offseason. Hopefully, that’ll get me moving better and feeling better and that kind of stuff. But that’s probably the biggest emphasis for me making the transition into this offense was just working this offseason to cut a little bit of weight and get to moving a little better.”

Can you still block that well at that weight?

“Oh yeah,” Kern said. “For sure. For sure. Like I said, I always hang my hat on the run-blocking part of football. That’s the trenches, and that’s what Coach Pittman… that’s the number one thing. Whenever you’ve gotta get three, you’ve got to have a guy who can get you three. I feel like with my weight, I’m going to cut to just enough to where I can still pride myself on my blocking and catch some balls and have a little fun.”

Kern talked about the area where he has strived for the most improvement.

“I would say getting more involved in the ball catching aspect of the game,” Kern said. “Our offense will put us in some really, really good positions to make plays as tight ends. It’s kind of what we’re built around. We’re like the Swiss Army Knife of the offense. So, if we can master that part of being on the football team, it’ll be just as good as it ever was. Just sharpening that knife on the Swiss Army Knife and being more of a threat moving forward is the biggest thing for me.”

Saturday’s scrimmage is open to the fans and that has Kern excited.

“On the scrimmage very exciting to get fans back in the stadium,” Kern said. “Kind of get some reactions from them on what we’re going to look like on the field this year.”

Will you have plenty of family from Lamar up on Saturday?

“Yeah, all of Lamar will be there,” Kern said. “You know that. Yep, yep, yep. Mom, dad, sister, cousin, their cousin, everybody.

“It feels really good. Like I said, it’s just part of the world that we live in today, but we talked all last year about everybody from my hometown that didn’t get to come. Whenever I got more involved in the offense, everybody was trying to come. Just the world we live in wasn’t allowing that, so yeah it’s going to be fun. There’s going to be a lot of people here, and Razorback nation will be here. I’ts going to be fun… a lot of fun.”

Kern now has his third different tight end coach in three years. He has gone from Barry Lunney Jr. to Jon Cooper now to Cody Kennedy.

“Like I told Miss Nikki, he was a great asset to us,” Kern said. “He comes in and immediately grabs our respect with his intensity and his attention to detail that he gives us. He trust us, you know what I mean. That is the number one thing you need as a football player changing coaches – you want a guy to come in and he trusts you.

“We trust him and we have kind of progressed our relationship from there. He is a very vocal guy and he gets on us. He holds us to a standard that we need to be held at. He has been a great asset to our room and with the coaching change, it is what it is, but at the same time Coach Pittman hired a great football coach for us. We really appreciate that.

“Coach Kennedy looks at us like his sons…he coaches us hard and gets on us, but he praises us when we do good and that is just part of it.”

In addition to new coaches, he’s also set to have a different quarterback this year. KJ Jefferson and Malik Hornsby along with others are working to replace Feleipe Franks.

“Our quarterback room is fill of athletes,” Kern said. “With Malik and KJ, they are just athletes out there playing ball and it is a great shakeup for us and like I said, a guy is going to have to step up. I think both of them guys are very capable of making plays in this league and I am excited to see them play.”

Hudson Henry is the other older tight end, though just a redshirt sophomore, at tight end. How has he looked so far this spring?

“Hudson is looking really good,” Kern said. “He has made great gains in the weight room and just getting stronger. The hunger and the bond we have in the tight end room is kind of filtering off on other people, too. We are not having any bad days and trying to lead by example. Hudson is the definition of that. He is doing really good and I am proud of him.”

Kern also talked about how the younger tight ends are progressing.

“You can’t say enough about them guys,” Kern said. “Whenever you first get in college you are kind of overwhelmed. To see them kind of look at me and Hud and Nathan Bax and they are kind of growing from us. It’s cool for us to see that we can like take them and kind of ground them and put them in a good learning environment. But man their transitioning into this – program has been really, really good for them and good for us, you know what I mean. Because we think about things on a different level from what they are seeing for the first time. So I love them guys and we need to keep bringing them along as a group, us older guy group.”

One younger tight end last season, Marcus Henderson, moved back to his natural position at left tackle. Kern remains good friends with Henderson.

“Yeah, like I said, Marcus was in our room for a long time, and we got really close,” Kern said. “And that to me, that doesn’t’ leave once he leaves the room. We kind of carry that relationship over, and I check in on Marcus all the time. I walk by his locker every single day. We’re always talking. Marcus just kept his nose down and kept working. Wherever things got hard or whenever he had to be put in situations… And like I said, moving from line to tight end and back to line, he took that and ran with it. He took everything since he’s been here as an opportunity, and hats off to Marcus because I love that guy. And he’s really grown as a football player and as a man just by his mentality that you see every day because it takes a special guy to do that. Marcus is doing good.”