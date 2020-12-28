Blake Kern Returning at Tight End for Razorbacks in 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Blake Kern has gone from an unknown walk-on player to many when he arrived on campus in the Class of 2016 to projecting as a key member of the Razorbacks at tight end in 2021.

Kern earned a scholarship from Chad Morris and then went on to have a very good senior season for Sam Pittman, Jon Cooper and the Razorbacks in 2020. Coach Cooper announced on Twitter Monday that Kern is returning to Arkansas next season.

Big Kern! Coming back for another year to represent Lamar, and the state of Arkansas! Proud of what you’ve done, can’t wait to see what you can accomplish! Let’s get to work! #WPS 🐗 pic.twitter.com/z2SBnwbPnN — Jon Cooper (@Jcoop50) December 28, 2020

Kern was considered a very good blocker under the previous staff playing in 22 games, but wasn’t used in the passing game. In Kendal Briles’ offense this season, Kern caught 20 passes for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He joins linebacker Grant Morgan, wide receiver De’Vion Warren and offensive linemen Ty Clary and Myron Cunningham in returning for another senior season. Others will announce later today the same intentions.

Kern was a standout at Lamar High School before opting to walk on at Arkansas.