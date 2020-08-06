Bleacher Report Includes One Razorback Among SEC’s Top 25 Players

FAYETTEVILLE — The Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon has named his Top 25 football players in the SEC.

The only Razorback who made the list is senior running back Rakeem Boyd who came in at No. 25. Kenyon had the following about Boyd.

25. Rakeem Boyd, RB, Arkansas

“In his first season with the Razorbacks, Boyd tallied 734 yards and two scores on the ground. Despite the team’s struggles in 2019, he still scampered for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns. The senior will try to cement himself as an NFL prospect in 2020.”

The order considers a player’s past production, expected role in 2020 and his projected performance this fall. In short, it’s a subjective forward-looking ranking that factors in previous years. NFL draft potential, however, does not affect the order.

Boyd started his college career at Texas A&M following an outstanding high school career at Houston (Texas) Stratford. He then transferred to Independence (Kan.) Community College where he played in 2017.

The list included players from 11 different SEC schools. It would have been nice to see sophomore wide receiver Treylon Burks on the list as well.