By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 16 in the Bleacher Report preseason Top 25.

That places the Razorbacks No. 4 in the SEC behind Alabama (1), Georgia (3) and Texas A&M (7). Ole Miss is No. 21 and Kentucky No. 24 to finish up the SEC.

Arkansas will travel to Provo, Utah, to play BYU on Saturday, Oct. 15. BYU is No. 23 in the poll. Arkansas’ opening opponent Cincinnati isn’t ranked.

The Razorbacks are No. 19 in the Associated Press Poll. They came in at No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.