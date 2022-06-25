LITTLE ROCK — In-state priority 2023 recruiting target Layden Blocker committed to Arkansas on Saturday, choosing the Hoop Hogs over Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, and a host of other high-major programs in becoming the Razorbacks’ first commitment from the class of 2023.

Blocker (6-2 point guard, Little Rock native, Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan., ESPN national No. 28 / 4-star prospect) notified Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman of his decision roughly a week ago, according to a source. He made his commitment announcement for the Razorbacks at his former high school, Little Rock Christian Academy, during a ceremony that was open to the public.

Blocker’s commitment to Arkansas gives the program at least one ESPN Top 100-rated player in each of the last four recruiting cycles, and 12 total in the same span — Moses Moody, Jaylin Williams, Davonte “Devo” Davis, and Khalen “KK” Robinson in 2020; Chance Moore in 2021; and Nick Smith, Jr., Jordan Walsh, Anthony Black, Derrian Ford, Barry Dunning, Jr., and Joseph Pinion in 2022.