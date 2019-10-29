Bobby Allen Pleased for Son’s First Start, Game in NFL

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Brandon Allen isn’t just scheduled to play in his first game in the NFL, he will start for the Denver Broncos Sunday when they play host to the Cleveland Browns.

Allen’s father, Bobby, is Director of High School and NFL Relations, for Chad Morris and Arkansas. On Tuesday, Allen talked about his excitement for Brandon.

“Yeah, we’re really excited for him,” Allen said. “Obviously he’s worked hard to get this opportunity. I don’t like the fact the guy (Joe Flacco) got hurt to get the opportunity but in the game of football you’ve always have got to be the next guy up. So he’s the next guy up and he’s really excited about it.”

Allen talked about how he found out Brandon is getting the start.

“Well, I was working yesterday and one of the NFL scouts was doing his film work and walked by me and said, ‘Hey, Bobby. Did you hear about Brandon?’” Allen said. “I kind of thought the worst at first and I said, ‘No.’ And he said, ‘They named him the starter.’ So I found out that way.”

Allen was a sixth-round draft pick by Jacksonville in the 2016 NFL Draft. Allen has also been with the Los Angeles Rams prior to the Broncos. Bobby said he has talked to Brandon about the news.

“Yeah, I’ve talked to him obviously I talked to him after last week’s game and we’re sitting there wondering what’s going on with maybe (Drew) Lock coming back,” Allen said. “He got called in yesterday and they kind of told him that Joe was going to be out this week because of his neck and that they were going to name him the starter.”

At Arkansas, Allen played from 2012-2015. He totaled 7,463 yards passing, which ranks third in program history. Made 38 career starts at quarterback, including his final 34 games – the longest streak for an Arkansas quarterback since joining the SEC in 1992. Finished second in program history in career pass completions (583), second in attempts (1,016) and third in completion percentage (57.4).

Bobby was asked to compare the start to the night Brandon was drafted.

“Well, I mean they both are really highs for us,” Allen said. “Obviously you get your name called it gives you the chance to play in the league. Now you work hard to get the opportunity to actually play in a game. So I would say right now all the hard work that he put in paid off makes this opportunity the top.”



The dad talked about how ready he thinks Brandon is for this opportunity.

“I think he’s ready,” Allen said. “He’s prepared. In his mind each week he’s prepared himself to get out there and play and obviously this is why you play the game because you want the opportunity to be out there to play.”

Bobby said about 10 family members will make it to Denver to see Brandon play. That is something he hasn’t always been able to do since he was on the road recruiting as a staff member when Brandon was at Fayetteville High School.

“In high school I missed quite a few but in college I obviously was there,” Allen said. “This will be a great experience watching him play this weekend.

“My kids are going. My wife won’t be able to make it because she takes care of my mother-in-law. She’s the full-time caregiver for her. But my extended family, my brothers and sisters are all going.”

Allen talked about what Brandon has gone through from his time at Arkansas until now and what that means.

“I think what he had a to go through and some the adversity he went through here has prepared him to be mentally tough to go through the grind of the last four years,” Allen said. “Getting drafted, being on the 53, then going on the inactive on Sundays, then being on the 53, then being dropped to the practice squad. To being traded to being a backup, to now having this opportunity. So I think all the experiences he’s had has prepared him, hopefully, for Sunday.”

Bobby said he will get some Broncos gear and joked that Brandon hasn’t sent any because he’s “too tight.” Bobby also talked about what his expectations are for Brandon on Sunday.

” I just want him to be himself, to be able to go out there and always just kind of let the game come to him,” Allen said. “You don’t have to do more than you’re asked to do. Just play to the best of your ability.”

Denver (2-6) and Cleveland (2-5) will kickoff at 3:25 CT and the game will be shown on CBS.