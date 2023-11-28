FAYETTEVILLE — In a move that many didn’t see coming, Sam Pittman has hired former Arkansas head football coach Bobby Petrino as the offensive coordinator.

Petrino spent the 2023 season at Texas A&M as offensive coordinator and helped lead the Aggies to a 34-22 victory over Arkansas. In four seasons as head coach from 2008-2011 Petrino was 34-17 taking the Hogs to three bowl games. They played in the Liberty, Sugar and Cotton Bowls. The Hogs were 11-2 in 2011 and finished ranked No. 5 in the nation. The previous season Arkansas was 10-3 and ended ranked No. 12.

Petrino was fired following a motorcycle incident with an employee that happened on April 1. With that aside, Petrino has always been considered one of the most elite coaches in the nation. He brought an outmanned Missouri State team into Razorback Stadium in 2022 and narrowly lost 38-27 after leading much of the game.

The only losing season Petrino encountered at Arkansas was his first one in 2008 finishing 5-8. The Razorbacks bounced back to go 8-5 in Petrino’s second season that included an overtime win over East Carolina in the Liberty Bowl.

The Hogs fell to Ohio State 31-26 in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 4, 2021. His last game with the Hogs was a 29-16 victory over Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl.

Petrino’s first head coaching job was at Louisville from 2003-2006 where he was 41-9. He was 12-1 in 2005 and that led him to being hired by the Atlanta Falcons. Petrino was 3-10 in 2007 and left the Falcons for the job at Arkansas.

In 2013, Petrino became head football coach at Western Kentucky. A successful 8-4 season there saw Louisville hire him for a second stint. Petrino was 36-26 at Louisville, but a 2-8 mark his final season caused Louisville to let him go.

Petrino next surfaced as head coach at Missouri State in 2020 where he was 18-15 in three seasons. Petrino’s best mark at Missouri State came in 2021 when they finished 8-4.

Petrino first left Missouri State to become offensive coordinator at UNLV under Barry Odom. But Jimbo Fisher soon made the move to hire Petrino.

Much has been made about Arkansas’ lack of success in football since joining the SEC, but Petrino and Houston Nutt combined to go to 11 bowl games in 14 seasons. The two combined to go 109-66.

At Arkansas, Petrino will be in charge of an offensive unit that had trouble protecting the quarterback and running the football. Pittman fired Dan Enos after the 7-3 loss to Mississippi State. Kenny Guiton served as the interim offensive coordinator the remainder of the season.