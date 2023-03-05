FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Jace Bohrofen racked up three hits, including a homer, and a season-high three RBI to lead No. 8 Arkansas (9-2) to a 6-2 series-sweeping win over Wright State (2-8) on Sunday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Sunday’s win clinched the Razorbacks’ first weekend series sweep of the 2023 season. Arkansas has not lost a home weekend series to a non-conference opponent since the 2014 campaign.

Hunter Hollan dazzled in his third start of the year on the mound, spinning six innings of one-run ball to earn the win. The left-hander struck out five, limiting the Wright State offense to its one run on five hits and a pair of walks.

For the season, Hollan boasts a 2-0 record with a 2.30 ERA and 14 strikeouts over a team-high 15 2/3 innings. The junior college transfer is the first Razorback starter to record a quality start this season.

Hollan’s only blemish came in his first inning of work on Sunday, as the Raiders put two on to start the inning and scratched out a run on a sacrifice fly to take an early 1-0 lead. Wright State would maintain a one-run lead until Arkansas’ offense regained its mojo in the fifth.

After Caleb Cali reached and advanced to second on a two-base error to begin the inning, John Bolton tied the game at one apiece with his RBI single to left center. An inning later, Bohrofen’s solo blast gave the Hogs their first lead of the day.

Arkansas never looked back and tacked on four more in the seventh, beginning with Parker Rowland’s leadoff home run, the first of his Razorback career. Jared Wegner collected his team-leading 19th run batted in on an RBI single through the right side to extend the Hogs’ lead to 4-1 and set up Bohrofen’s final blow.

The Razorback captain brought home two more with his single to center, picking up his second and third RBI of the ballgame. Over the final two games of the series, Bohrofen went 5-for-7 with a double, a home run and four RBI in addition to his grand slam-robbing catch at the wall in Saturday’s series-clinching win.

In relief of Hollan, Cody Adcock earned his first career save by preserving the Hogs’ one-run lead after entering with one out in the top of the seventh. The right-hander struck out one and allowed just one run over his 2 2/3 innings of work.

Arkansas’ 18-game homestand at Baum-Walker Stadium continues with a midweek contest against Army followed by a three-game weekend series against Louisiana Tech. First pitch between the Razorbacks and Blacks Knights is set 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, on SEC Network+.

