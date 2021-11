Bowl Projections, Arkansas Could Be Headed to Sunshine State With Win Over Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas didn’t win this past weekend, but it appears a 42-35 loss to No. 2 Alabama has made more project them to a bowl game in Florida.

Arkansas will be 8-4 if they defeat Missouri on Friday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. There’s some other games in the SEC that could also help improve Arkansas’ stock with the bowls. If LSU defeated Texas A&M, Louisville beat Kentucky and Ole Miss downed Mississippi State combined with an Arkansas win on Friday should really help propel the Hogs to a better bowl.

Here’s this week’s projections including a silly one from Bleacher Report and all times are central.’

TicketSmart Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham, Ala., 11 a.m., ESPN

Bleacher Report — UCF vs. Arkansas

AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Dec. 28, Memphis, Tenn., 5:45 p.m., ESPN

FB Schedules — Arkansas vs. Kansas State

On3 — Arkansas vs. TCU

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Dec. 30, Charlotte, N.C., 10:30 a.m., ESPN

Dratings — Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech

TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Dec. 30, Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m., ESPN

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura) — Arkansas vs. Penn State

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Dec. 31, Jacksonville, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN

Yahoo Sports — Arkansas vs. Wake Forest

Sports Illustrated — Arkansas vs. Wake Forest

CBS — Florida State vs. Arkansas

Fan Nation — Arkansas vs. Wake Forest

Outback Bowl, Jan. 1, Tampa, Fla.,11 a.m., ESPN2

The Hatch Rankings — Arkansas vs. Iowa

Yardbarker — Arkansas vs. Penn State

Texas Bowl, Jan. 4, Houston, Texas, Time TBD, ESPN

Athlon — Arkansas vs. Kansas State

ESPN (Mark Schlabach) — Arkansas vs. Iowa State

College Football News — Arkansas vs. Iowa State

Sporting News — Arkansas vs. West Virginia