Boyd Added to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s Rakeem Boyd has been placed on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, which recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football from the state of Texas.

It is the second time he has been on the award’s watch list, also doing so in 2019. Boyd will also begin the 2020 season on the Doak Walker Award Watch List, which compiles a list of the nation’s top college running backs.

Boyd, a senior from Houston, Texas, was the team’s leading rusher for the second consecutive season, totaling 1,133 yards on 184 carries, scoring eight times in 2019. He ranked fourth in the SEC and 27th nationally with an average of 94.4 rushing yards per game and ninth in the conference with 6.2 yards per carry. He ran for 100+ yards in five games, posting a season-high 185 yards against Western Kentucky on Nov. 9, his most rushing yards as a Razorback.

His five 100+ yard performances brought him to a total of eight over two years, making him one of 16 Arkansas running backs in school history to do so. He recorded 100 or more rushing yards last season in games against Portland State (114), Colorado State (122), Kentucky (134), Mississippi State (114) and Western Kentucky (185). Boyd also hauled in 160 yards through the air on 19 catches in 2019.

He ran for 734 yards on 123 attempts in his first year with the Razorbacks in 2018 with two touchdowns. Boyd earned the inaugural Darren McFadden Running Back of the Year award from the Little Rock Touchdown Club for his performance in 2018.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically tenancy to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or player at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

Boyd and the Razorback football team kick off the 2020 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m. against Georgia at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

