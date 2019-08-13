Boyd Named To Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, which recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football from the state of Texas.

It is the eighth watch list nod for a Razorback this summer and second for Boyd, after being named to the Doak Walker Watch List on July 17 with teammate Devwah Whaley. The other Arkansas watch list honorees include: McTelvin Agim (Bednarik) on July 15, Cheyenne O’Grady (Mackey) on July 19, De’Jon Harris (Butkus) on July 22, Connor Limpert (Groza) on July 24 and T.J.Smith (Wuerffel) on July 25.

Boyd, a junior from Houston, Texas, recorded a team-best 734 yards on 123 attempts last season in his first year with the Razorbacks. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry with 61.2 per game, scoring twice, while leading the team in all-purpose yards with 899. Boyd put together three games of 100+ yards rushing in three contests, all against conference foes, with a season-best 113 yards against Vanderbilt on Oct. 27.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year college.

Boyd and the Razorbacks kick off the 2019 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 3 p.m. against Portland State at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

