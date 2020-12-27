Brady Latham Receives SEC Honor, Ready to Help Hogs Win Mercari Texas Bowl

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Jenks (Okla.) High School standout Brady Latham is a redshirt freshman at Arkansas and his play this fall under Sam Pittman and Brad Davis didn’t go unnoticed.

Latham was named to the All-SEC Coaches Freshmen Team this past week. Latham has anchored himself on the offense line as a redshirt freshman, starting all 10 games at left guard. He has not allowed a sack this season. According to Pro Football Focus he is tied for the SEC lead among conference guards, who have played at least 500 snaps, with only four quarterback hurries allowed. Denver Kirkland was the last Hog offensive lineman to garner All-Freshman honors in 2013.

Latham was appreciative of the honor, but quick to credit others for his success.

“That’s really cool,” Latham said. “I have to thank Coach Davis and the older guys on the O-line line like Ty (Clary), Dalton (Wagner), Ricky (Stromberg) and Myron (Cunningham). Without them, they make this fun every day, they make that cool. I really want to thank them and Coach Davis preparing us. It’s really cool.”

Latham was one of four Arkansas freshmen recognized for his play this season.

“I think it’s really good and it shows the coaches here coming in and really helped us out,” Latham said. “The strength staff getting us prepared to play. I’m sure there will be a lot more guys joining us on that list next year. Everyone is working hard and it’s really cool.”

Arkansas is going to a bowl game for the first time since following the 2016 season. Is this something the Hogs can get back to doing each year or at least most of them?

“I think so,” Latham said. “Going to a bowl game is awesome. It’s every football player’s dream to go play college football and play a bowl game. So I know everyone is really excited. People are wanting to go to this bowl game and I think it’s something that will be fun every year.”

How important is it to win the bowl game as well?

“It’s huge,” Latham said. “Losing is never fun. We don’t do this to lose. We play to win, we go to win and we’re expected to win. So that’s what we need to do in this bowl game. Winning is fun. We need to go out there and show them we’re a good team, we belong and we’re there to win.”

Latham still has three more seasons at Arkansas. What was your most growth from 2019 and things you still need to improve on?

“Most growth in my game I’ve seen is just experience,” Latham said. “Getting snaps is a big deal. Going against the best players each week. You get experience and that helps you a lot. You get to pick up on things and that slows the game way down for you. Going into next season like all linemen I need to get bigger, stronger and work on my foot work and work on my hands. There’s a lot of stuff to improve. Playing this season has really helped me see what I need to do.”

While he started all 10 games at left guard, due to injuries and COVID issues with some players Latham switched over to play some right tackle in at least part of one game. Do you see yourself as a guard or tackle moving forward?

“Coach Davis has prepared all of us to play multiple positions,” Latham said. “If they need me to play tackle I can play tackle. If they need me to stay at guard I can stay at guard. Thanks to Coach Davis I’m ready to do that. He prepares us really well. Wherever they need me I’m willing to play.”

The Razorbacks and TCU will kickoff at 7 p.m. Thursday night on ESPN from NRG Stadium in Houston.