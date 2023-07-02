By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — As the Arkansas Razorbacks get set to move into the July phase of their summer limited practices, it’s worth emphasizing that the team’s top two returning players in the all-league-caliber frontcourt/backcourt duo of Trevon Brazile and Davonte “Devo” Davis should put Arkansas in early conversations as one of the top teams in the SEC in 2023-24.

In our Hoop Hogs notebook article published two weeks ago as part of highlighting the team’s five returning players, we gave Brazile and Davis first mentions as the centerpieces of the ’23-24 roster (Hogville article linked here: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=756348.0), and this week we drill down a bit further after a Saturday spent breaking down film of each player putting in a stellar performance in Arkansas’ two biggest wins in ’22-23 — a 78-74 overtime victory over eventual national runner-up San Diego State in November in the Maui Invitational third-place game in which Brazile shined, and a 72-71 NCAA Tournament second-round win over defending national champion and No. 1-seed Kansas in March in which Davis starred to help the Hogs advance to the Sweet 16.

Brazile (sophomore, 6-10 stretch-4 with a 7-4 wingspan) finished with a team-high 20 points (14 scored in the second-half comeback) and a team-high 9 rebounds to go with 2 steals in the win over the ranked Aztecs in Hawaii (video highlights: https://twitter.com/ARHoopScoop/status/1675271507235205121?s=20).

In his big second half, Brazile was the catalyst in Arkansas overcoming a double-digit deficit as he made all three of his three-pointers in the final 20 minutes while also proving to be effective using his length and athleticism rolling down the paint and either finishing at the rim or drawing fouls / free-throws-attempted. His effort and work on the defensive glass combined with being a disruptor using his length and agility to aid in defensive stops were also noteworthy.

What makes Brazile — he’s likely to be a first-round NBA Draft prospect in the near future — a unique talent at the college level as well as a matchup nightmare for opponents is a combination of things, many of which were on display against one of the best teams in the country in SDSU (it was Brazile’s sixth game as a Hog, and he would play in only three more games before suffering a season-ending knee injury that required surgery): Brazile is a rare floor-spacing big man as he is a competent spot-up perimeter shooting threat (both above and below the three-point-line break); he creates shots off the dribble both away from the basket and driving to it; his height/length/pogo-hops combo leads to WOW plays at both ends of the floor as he is able to range out of his area to finish plays; his mobility/agility combo offers pluses in transition as both a finisher on offense and a stopper on defense; he has all the tools to be a volume rebounder consistently; he has the quickness and instincts to jump passing lanes for steals; and as a rim-protector he’s adept at altering or blocking shots.

As it relates to the opposition trying to neutralize him, it’s almost impossible to do across the board. He can shoot over a strong close-out, or he can put the ball on the deck to get by the close-out for a pull-up jumper or hard-line drive to the cup. He’s a nightmare in two-man game out on the perimeter as he puts added stress on defenders trying to read whether or not he’s going to pop out for a catch-and-shoot spot-up triple or roll to the basket where his long strides, length, and plus-leaping ability make it difficult to challenge him at the rim. When the game speeds up in transition, the difficulty in checking him becomes exponential.

Even when the opposition maintains positional or assignment integrity, Brazile’s talent, touch, and size/athleticism combo often wins out anyway. He does need improvement playing through contact and physicality, and of course a big question mark once he’s fully cleared to resume full-contact live play is his comfort level competing on his rehabilitated knee, although every indication is he’s on schedule if not ahead of schedule in his process with a target full-return date sometime in the fall.

“If he would have stayed healthy, I think he would have been in the (2023 NBA Draft) green room, to be honest with you,” Head Hog Eric Musselman said during his June 26 zoom press conference. “It was a devastating injury for him and our team. Certainly, he’s got an incredible future ahead of him. Rehab is going great. I don’t like to use the term ‘way ahead of schedule’ because with us, the schedule is going to stay the same no matter what. The strength, the testing, he’s in a great spot, but we’re not going to rush him back. We’re going to get him ready to play in November, and that’s all we’re focused on.

“But I will tell you, he did run the mile with our team, and he beat some guys. He made his time (5:53) the very first time he ran the mile. I think if a head coach is telling you that he ran the mile and beat some players and made his time the first time, that’s a really good sign.”

Brazile’s ’22-23 averages in his 9 games: 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds (led the team), 1.2 blocks (led the team), 1.0 assist, and 1.0 steal in 27.1 minutes per game while shooting 48.1% from the field, including 37.9% from 3, and 67.7% from the free throw line. That small sample size is bolstered by the fact that in four summer exhibition games in Europe in August of 2022, Brazile was the team’s best player in terms of both production and efficiency.

As a featured player in the ’23-24 lineup assuming he’s healthy and full-go, Brazile will eventually see an increase (maybe considerable) in his production. And there may be nuances in how he is used in the offense, including the possibility as a trigger-man at times with the offense running through him even if initially he presents as a screener in two-man game.

Perhaps Musselman telegraphed this possibility indirectly during the aforementioned press conference.

“We’ve added a tremendous amount of things from an offensive standpoint,” Musselman said. “We’re running some of the things that the Milwaukee Bucks ran two years ago, their five-out spread offense.”

The Bucks’ 5-out offense often features two-time NBA MVP and one-time Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as a primary ball-handler, and though Brazile may not possess the otherworldly downhill slashing ability of the Greek Freak, he does have face-up skill gifts described above that make him an enticing option to play through with the ball in his hands.

Brazile will not have the full weight of the frontcourt expectations on his shoulders as starter Makhi Mitchell (6-10 super senior forward / center) and contributor Jalen Graham (6-10 super senior forward / center) are returning from the ’22-23 season. There are other new frontcourt additions — Memphis grad-transfer Chandler Lawson (6-8 combo forward) and incoming true freshman Baye Fall (6-10 center) are just a couple — who possibly could factor into the frontline rotation.

Davis (junior, 6-4 combo guard) put the Razorbacks on his back by making end-to-end plays in a second-half comeback — he scored 21 of his team-high 25 points in the final 20 minutes, and he pulled down 8 rebounds and registered 1 assist against only 1 turnover in 31 minutes (video highlights: https://twitter.com/ARHoopScoop/status/1675343912947404800?s=20) — to lead Arkansas over Kansas in a thriller that marked only the second time in school history that the program defeated a defending national champion in an NCAAT.

In a matchup where star freshmen guards Anthony Black and Nick Smith, Jr., were struggling offensively, Davis mixed in his trademark slashes to the basket in halfcourt with some fast-break finishes sandwiched around a crucial three-point make from the right side as he scored 12 of the Hogs’ 14 points in a run that allowed the team to close within striking distance of the Jayhawks coming down the back stretch of the game.

The two-time all-league selection had strong showings in both of the Hogs’ opening-weekend NCAAT wins over 9th-seeded Illinois and top-seeded Kansas, adding to his collection of postseason heroics that includes hitting a game-winning shot in the closing seconds as a freshman in ’20-21 to send Arkansas past Oral Roberts and into the first of two consecutive Elite Eights.

Whether in the postseason or regular season, Davis is consistently the team’s top defender (he was named postseason SEC All Defensive team in ’22-23) while picking his occasions in authoring some memorable two-way (offense/defense) performances in comeback wins that forces you to ponder if the team could have salvaged a victory without his unique way of turning the tide in games when the chips were down for the team.

It’s an intangible trait that frankly has become a tangible quality in what Davis brings to the table, and as the team’s most-veteran player at Arkansas with proven leadership qualities, it will make him the envy of most SEC programs entering ’23-24.

There’s a combination of fearlessness, high-IQ anticipation, and willingness to fight (in a figurative way) in Davis’ play that serves him well in 50/50-ball battles, as a rebounder (three double-digit efforts on the glass last season from the backcourt), as a slasher to the cup, and as a relentless on-ball defender and off-ball defensive menace (the latter reminds us of a head-hunting safety who never shies away from meeting anyone at anytime while tracking the ball).

Each season, he’s improved in so many aspects of the game, but maybe the best evidence of discipline in his development evolution is his three-point shooting efficiency, which helped earn him the trust to increase his three-point shooting volume. He raised his three-point shooting volume and efficiency to career bests of 1.3 made triples per game (47-of-135) at a respectable 34.6% in ’22-23, after combining to make only 22-of-87 from distance for an anemic 25.3% in his first two campaigns as a Hog.

Davis’ attention to shot selection, getting his feet set, not rushing his shot are among the aspects of the three-point craft that he improved on, and the results back up the off-the-clock individual work he put into the endeavor.

Splitting time as a starter and sixth man in non-conference play before holding down a starting role once league play began in ’22-23, Davis was fourth on the team in per-game scoring (10.9 points), second in assists (2.5) and steals (1.4), third in minutes (33.1), and fourth in rebounds (4.4). He had 16 multiple-steal games in ’22-23. He shot 41.5% overall from the field and 71.9% from the free throw line. He recorded two double-doubles in scoring/rebounding, and as described above he had a total of three games of recording double-digit rebounds. He scored in double-figures 19 times.

The next stage of Davis’ development evolution and maturation is reducing stretches of poor decision-making that flared up during his first three seasons as a Hog, most notably the unforced turnovers, poor shot-selection or rushed off-balance shots, and careless fouling. Finding a balance is not as easy as one might think, simply because what makes Davis a positive wild card on the floor is his risk-taking, gambler’s bravado that sometimes carries with it some spillage along the way.

He’ll be the unquestioned leader in a backcourt that lost four players to the NBA in the offseason, although sophomore wing Joseph Pinion returned while Musselman lured talented, skilled, and veteran guards/wings Khalif Battle, Tramon Mark, El Ellis, Jeremiah Davenport, and Keyon Menifield, Jr., from the transfer portal in the offseason as well as highly regarded combo guard Layden Blocker from the high school ranks in November.

Part of the motivation for Davis to withdraw from the NBA Draft on the May 31 deadline to return to school was to play another season under Musselman’s tutelage to help him prepare for another entry into the draft this time next season with improved chances at an NBA career, and the Head Hog believes Davis has and will continue to develop toward achieving that goal.

“Devo’s situation, I think he’s trending in the right direction,” Musselman said. “You look at his three-point shooting last year, his percentage, he’s made drastic, drastic improvements from 3. Came in as an elite dribble-driver and has now evolved into one of the best 3-point percentage shooters and volume 3-point shooters in our league. So I think there’s been incredible growth with Devo in an area that is important for him at the next level.

“I think everybody understands that Davonte’s as good of a defender as there is in college basketball, rebounds his position, has got great versatility, has played anywhere from the 1 to the 4 for us. So, certainly I think that area of 3-point shooting, he addressed it last year and now the key will be to have consistency and try to improve on some really, really good numbers from 3 that he had last year.”

Musselman had significant off-season frontcourt and wing retention — the aforementioned senior big men in Mitchell and Graham, and sophomore wing Pinion — to complement and support the returning talents of Brazile and Davis, and certainly an 8-player (and growing) recruiting class brings the experience of at least 6 players from the transfer portal to fortify all position groups while bringing added perimeter skill (specifically three-point shooting) that will only help put the Hogs in preseason talk as a contender to not only win the SEC, but also potentially make a fourth consecutive run past the first weekend of the NCAAT once March Madness rolls back around.

Whatever the Hoop Hogs are to begin the season, where they stand at the midway point, and what becomes of them in March in the championship rounds, it’s a safe bet that the best version of themselves means both Brazile and Davis are leading the way.