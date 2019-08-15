BREAKING: ’20 Hog offer KK Robinson sets UA unofficial visit for “next weekend”

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — 2020 Arkansas offer Khalen “KK” Robinson has not formally set up any of his five official visits yet, but after releasing his Final 7 schools via Twitter on Wednesday he did confirm an upcoming unofficial visit to Fayetteville.

“Looking to visit next weekend (Saturday, Aug. 24), unofficial to Arkansas,” said Robinson, whose Final 7 schools include the Hogs, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa State, Texas A&M, TCU, and Vanderbilt.

Arkansas offered Robinson (6-1 combo guard, Bryant, composite national No. 71 / 4-star prospect) a scholarship on the same day that blueblood Kansas offered him — Sunday, June 23. Robinson also holds offers from Florida, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and others. He has taken at least one unofficial visit — to TCU — back in the spring.

Robinson, who previously confirmed his intentions to take one of his five official visits to Arkansas, talked about being recruited by the Hogs during an interview on Aug. 3.

“Coach (Corey) Williams, Coach (Eric) Musselman a lot, and Coach Hays Myers” Robinson said of the Razorbacks coaches who have been involved. “Coach Williams, he’s a real cool guy. Coming from the NBA, he played with Michael Jordan, so a lot of stories come behind that. I like talking to him, he’s a real cool guy.

“It’s the home state school. Growing up watching them on TV, and players I look up to — Anton Beard, Daryl Macon — people I watched in high school. Growing up I wanted to be like them.”

Robinson became the fourth Top 100 nationally ranked in-state prospect in the class of 2020 to receive an offer from Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman. He joined fellow 2020 prospects Moses Moody (6-5 shooting guard, Little Rock native, ESPN national No. 22 / 5-star prospect); Jaylin Williams (6-10 forward / center, Fort Smith Northside, national No. 76 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com); and Chris Moore (6-6 combo forward, West Memphis, national No. 88 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) to form the largest single class of in-state Hog offers in years.

Robinson was one of the best guards playing on the ultra-competitive Nike EYBL 17U circuit this spring and summer, leading to his flood of high-major offers and interest. His stat line was impressive — 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals — through all 13 Nike EYBL-session games while helping his 17U Pro Skills (TX) squad qualify for the prestigious Nike Peach Jam championship tournament in July.

Arkansas coaches watched Robinson play at the Nike EYBL session in last May in Atlanta as well as the Nike Peach Jam in mid July in North Augusta, S.C. On May 1, now-Arkansas special assistant Hays Meyers made an on-campus visit to Bryant to see Robinson.

As a high school junior in 2018-19, Robinson led Bryant in scoring as the Hornets won the 6A-Central conference title before suffering a close loss in the 6A state title game against Williams and Northside in March. He was named Most Valuable Player in the 3A state title game as a freshman in ’16-17 after leading Episcopal Collegiate to it’s first state basketball championship.

Robinson is arguably the best two-way (offense and defense) guard in Arkansas. The lefty has plus-arm-length for his height, he’s a good athlete, and his on-ball defense can be suffocating. Steady, consistent, and reliable, Robinson has a nice pace as a ball-handler and he does not force his own offense as he’s a willing and capable facilitator for others. He’s an efficient 3-point shooter and he’s a determined slasher who finishes with toughness. He’s also clutch having knocked down his fair share of game-winners in high school and in grassroots play, and he’s a dependable free throw shooter (including down the stretch in tight games).

Linked below is a highlight reel of Khalen “KK” Robinson in action, including a reel posted 5 days ago from an event held Aug. 3 in Little Rock …



