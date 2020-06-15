BREAKING: Arkansas junior forward Reggie Chaney will transfer

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior forward Reggie Chaney is leaving Arkansas and entering the transfer portal, according to multiple sources who on Sunday afternoon spoke on the matter.

Chaney (6-8, 220, Tulsa, Okla.) will become the third Razorback to leave the program following the 2019-20 season as he’ll join Jalen Harris (transferred to Georgetown) and Mason Jones (left school a year early for the NBA Draft).

Chaney played mostly in a reserve role in his two seasons in Fayetteville, starting 9 times in 63 career games while totaling 301 points, 215 rebounds, and 62 blocks.

Seven of his starts came in 2019-20 under first-year head coach Eric Musselman, who sat Chaney for the first three games of the season due to a suspension for a violation of undisclosed team rules before Chaney returned to play in all 29 of the Hogs’ remaining contests. Chaney averaged 4.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game while shooting a sizzling 67.1% from the field (49-of-73) but only 52.6% from the free throw line (20-of-38) as a sophomore.

As a freshman in ’18-19 playing for the previous coaching staff that recruited him, Chaney competed in all 34 games (starting twice) and averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 16.3 minutes per game while shooting 55.3% from the field (83-of-150) and 51.5% from the free throw line (17-of-33).

Chaney’s per-40-minute numbers were better as a freshman, but combined over two seasons they were solid — 12.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks. In the end, Chaney’s potential was undermined by a high volume of mistakes and inconsistent play. He struggled with fouling (5 disqualifications and 150 total fouls, which works out to 6.1 fouls per 40 minutes); turnovers (3.0 per 40 minutes), and poor free throw shooting. Chaney also collected a couple of technical fouls as a sophomore, including one in Arkansas’s 79-77 loss at LSU that drew the ire of Musselman.

Chaney had several productive games for the Hogs, and here are the ones that stood out …

* In the Hogs’ first game playing without All SEC center Daniel Gafford who left the team to prepare for the 2019 NBA Draft, Chaney stepped up with a then-career-high 14 points (7-of-9 field goals), 7 blocks, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in 28 minutes off the bench in Arkansas’ 84-72 road win over Providence on March 19, 2019, in the first round of the NIT.

* In the Hogs’ 75-55 home win over Vanderbilt on January 15, Chaney was a perfect 6-of-6 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line for 14 points to go with 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 22 minutes off the bench.

* Chaney started and had 8 points (2-of-4 field goals and 4-of-5 free throws), a career-high 11 rebounds, and 1 steal in 25 minutes in Arkansas’ 82-78 road win over Alabama on Feb. 1.

* In the Hogs’ 83-79 overtime road loss against Missouri on Feb. 8, Chaney started and recorded his only double-double at Arkansas as he notched a career-high 17 points, a career-high-matching 11 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals in a career-high 36 minutes.

* In an 82-61 blowout road loss against Tennessee on Feb. 12 in a game that got away quickly from Arkansas, Chaney started and was a bright spot as he scored 10 points (4-of-4 field goals and 2-of-3 free throws) to go with a team-high 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal in 20 minutes.

Chaney’s role diminished down the final stretch of SEC play as fellow 6-8 sophomore forward Ethan Henderson moved into the starting lineup. But the combo of Chaney and Henderson did combine for 6 blocks (each had 3) in Arkansas’s season finale, an 86-73 win over Vanderbilt in the first-round of the SEC tournement on March 11 in Nashville, Tenn. In that game, Chaney also had 4 points (2-of-2 field goals) and 5 rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.

Chaney played his final two seasons of high school basketball at Findlay Prep in Las Vegas, where as senior in ’17-18 he was teammates with current Hogs sophomore stretch-5 Connor Vanover. Chaney, who was rated a 4-star prospect by ESPN, signed his letter of intent with Arkansas in the spring of 2018. He was part of a six-player high school class that inked with the Hogs, a group that included Henderson, Isaiah Joe, Desi Sills, Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, and Jordan Phillips.