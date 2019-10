Arkansas completed it’s first of two bye weeks this season last week. Injuries were a big part of the week as the Hogs got healthy. The Pig Trail Nation team broke down several things with the Razorbacks including the health of Nick Starkel, Rakeem Boyd’s change on and off the field and how the defense hopes to keep collecting turnovers in the final seven games of the season.

Hear the thoughts of Mike Irwin, Tera Talmadge and Drew Amman in this Pig Trail show analysis segment.