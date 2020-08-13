NCAA cancels all fall championships

Thursday, the NCAA announced it is canceling all fall championships. It’s important to note this does not affect the College Football Playoffs.
Here is the tweet sent out on @insidethencaa
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
by: Alyssa OrangePosted: / Updated:
Thursday, the NCAA announced it is canceling all fall championships. It’s important to note this does not affect the College Football Playoffs.
Here is the tweet sent out on @insidethencaa
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.