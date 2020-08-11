PAC-12 postpones all sports through the end of 2020

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, the Pac-12 logo is displayed on the field at Sun Devil Stadium during an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. As the wealthiest conferences like the Pac-12 lay out plans they hope will protect athletes from contracting and spreading COVID-19, most of the schools in the second-tier of Division I football have given up on trying to play in the fall. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

The PAC-12 has announced they are postponing all sports through the end of 2020. According to the league’s press conference, this vote was unanimous. This news comes a day after reports came out saying the PAC-12 and Big Ten were seriously considering canceling or postponing the season.

The SEC and commissioner Greg Sankey have stood firm on their stance to continue moving forward with the plan they’ve put in place to begin football on September 26th.

Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek, along with football head coach Sam Pittman have supported the #wewanttoplay movement started by the student-athletes about the 2020 football season.