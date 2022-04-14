FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas won a recruiting battle for St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College four-star offensive tackle Brian Wallace in 2014, but now he’s got a bigger battle to fight.

Wallace is in the Intensive Care Unit of a St. Louis hospital following two heart attacks he had on Monday. He is in a coma and has very little brain function at this time according to his father, Brian Sr., who also said he isn’t breathing on his own.

Wallace, 26, was having issues breathing on Monday while at work. He went outside to sit in his car and try to see if he could get to feeling better. Wallace then went back into work and collapsed with a heart attack. The medical personnel worked hard to get him to breathing again.

They finally did, but when he got to hospital he suffered yet another heart attack. It left him in a coma and not able to breathe on his own with apparent brain damage. He did move his arm and leg on Tuesday thus giving his family and friends some hope.

Brian Sr. and Leslie, his mother, are very appreciative of all the prayers for Brian. The younger Wallace had gotten a great job and was also working with youth teaching football. His good friend at Arkansas, Johnny Gibson, will go see him next week according to Brian Sr.

Arkansas fans were elated when Brian chose the Razorbacks over Alabama and Iowa at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in 2014. He had many offers beyond those three schools.

Wallace redshirted at Arkansas in 2014. Then played in three games in 2015 as a redshirt freshman. In 2016 Wallace played in 12 games and started the final 10 games of the season. He followed that in 2017 playing in 11 games starting the final seven. In 2018, Wallace started all 12 games.

Wallace showed great character at Arkansas. No matter what adversity he faced he met it and accepted the challenge. But now Wallace has another round of adversity, one that seems very unfair for someone his age. He has family and some close friends by his side praying now and many more from afar doing the same and just hoping Brian wins the biggest battle of his life to this point.

Here’s hoping good news is ahead for the Wallace family, Brian’s friends and the many, many Razorback teammates and fans who are praying for his full recovery.