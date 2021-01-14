Brooke Matthews Invited To Augusta National Women’s Amateur

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Redshirt junior Brooke Matthews has been selected to play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, announced today. Matthews will follow in the footsteps of Arkansas legend Maria Fassi, who finished as the runner-up at the event back in 2019, the first-ever iteration of the event.

Rounds one and two of the event will be held March 31 and April 1 at Champions Retreat Golf Club featuring an international field of 72 women amateurs. After 36 holes, the field will be trimmed to 30 with the final round on April 3 at Augusta National.

The Rogers, Arkansas, product has been on a tear during her redshirt junior season, as she is currently rated as the best collegiate female golfer in the country by GolfWeek. Matthews notched a historic win at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational to start her season, beating Ingrid Lindblad of LSU, who won SEC Player of the Year last season, by five strokes. She followed that up with a runner-up finish at The Ally at Old Waverly and an 11th place finish at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic.

Matthews has played seven of her nine rounds this season at or below par, and has finished two of her events well under par (-10 at the BCI, -7 at The Ally). Additionally, Matthews’ 70.33 stroke average through the fall season would rank as the best single-season average in program history, just edging out Fassi’s 70.50 average form the 2017-18 season.

