Broyles Foundation Holds Annual Drive & Dine For Dementia Fundraiser

The Broyles Foundation hosted it’s annual Drive & Dine for Dementia Fundraiser on Friday, helping raise money and support for Alzheimer’s care givers.

The Foundation started off their festivities at Paradise Valley Country Club in Fayetteville with a golf tournament, then ended the night at the Celebratory Dinner at the Fayetteville Town Center.

This year’s special guests were legendary football coach Bobby Bowden and former NFL player & ESPN Analyst Mark May. For May, the Broyles Foundation platform hits close to home.

“Up until last year, I didn’t know much about the disease. My sister was afflicted with the disease late last year and I went to see her in January and she couldn’t, basically remember who I was. I’ve been involved with this for a long time and at that time, she passed in May, and at that time, I decided to make sure we are going to find a cure. ” said May.