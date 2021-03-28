Bud Walton Arena hosting Elite Eight watch party Monday night

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorbacks athletics department confirmed Saturday night that the university will be hosting a watch party for the Hogs’ Elite Eight matchup against Baylor Monday night.

The game will be shown on the videoboard and TVs around the arena.

Doors to the arena will open at 8:15 p.m. with tipoff set for 8:57 p.m.

Officials say fans are encouraged to park in Lots 56, 56B, 60 or any lot west of Razorback Road. No shuttle service will be provided.

All students and fans will need to enter Bud Walton Arena through either the south or east entrances.

Masks or face coverings are required and must be worn while inside the arena.

Hog Heaven inside Bud Walton Arena will be open for fans to purchase Muss Bus and NCAA Tournament apparel.

A limited number of concession stands will also be open, no outside food or drinks will be allowed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Weather App Team 300x250

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers