Bud Walton Arena hosting Elite Eight watch party Monday night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorbacks athletics department confirmed Saturday night that the university will be hosting a watch party for the Hogs’ Elite Eight matchup against Baylor Monday night.

The game will be shown on the videoboard and TVs around the arena.

Doors to the arena will open at 8:15 p.m. with tipoff set for 8:57 p.m.

Officials say fans are encouraged to park in Lots 56, 56B, 60 or any lot west of Razorback Road. No shuttle service will be provided.

All students and fans will need to enter Bud Walton Arena through either the south or east entrances.

Masks or face coverings are required and must be worn while inside the arena.

Hog Heaven inside Bud Walton Arena will be open for fans to purchase Muss Bus and NCAA Tournament apparel.

A limited number of concession stands will also be open, no outside food or drinks will be allowed.