Bumper Pool Accepts Invite to All-Star Game

FAYETTVILLE — Senior linebacker Bumper Pool has accepted an invite to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game to be played on January 29.

Pool is one of the seniors eligible to return to Arkansas for a COVID year, but he plays in this game that means he’s forgoing another year with the Hogs.

Capping off a memorable season with a #NFLPABowl invite ⚡️



Let’s hear it for Bumper Pool out of @RazorbackFB, who will be joining us this January. Pool was the second leading tackler in the @SEC (120) this season.



Pool was the second leading tackler in the @SEC (120) this season.

The former Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy four-star linebacker has 120 tackles, including 41 solo, and broke up two passes.

Pool combined with two super seniors, Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry, to give the Hogs one of the best trio of linebackers in college football.

Pool is at least the third Razorback to announce for an all-star game. Defensive lineman John Ridgeway and cornerback Montaric Brown are the others. Ridgeway is headed to the Senior Bowl and Brown will be in the East-West Shrine game.