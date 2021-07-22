Burks Lands on Biletnikoff Award Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Treylon Burks continues to collect preseason accolades.

The Razorback wideout was one of 51 players named to the watch list for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes college football’s most outstanding receiver. The Tallahassee Quarterback Club released its 2021 preseason watch list Thursday morning.

Burks led the Razorbacks in receptions last season, hauling in 51 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished third in the SEC in receiving yards per game (91.1) and fifth in total receiving yards, logging six games of 90+ receiving yards and four games of 100+ receiving yards as a true sophomore.

The Warren, Ark., native, who earned second-team All-SEC honors after the 2020 campaign, was one of only two FBS receivers to log 800+ receiving yards and 70+ rushing yards on the year. Earlier this week, Burks was named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is presented to the most outstanding player in college football.

Burks and the Razorbacks open the season at home against former Southwest Conference rival Rice at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, on SEC Network+/ESPN+.