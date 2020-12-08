Burlsworth Trophy Announces Nominees

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, Dec. 8, 2020 – Today, the Burlsworth Trophy announced 67 players nominated from Division 1 (FBS) schools from across the country for the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy. In the award’s eleventh year, the Trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, former University of Arkansas Walk-On and All-American offensive lineman. Burlsworth’s life is also the subject of a major motion picture, “GREATER”, which was released in 2016. The Burlsworth Trophy is given to the most outstanding football player in American who began his career as a Walk-On and has shown outstanding performance on the field. Each nominee must have begun his first season of participation with FBS (D1) football program without financial aid of any kind from his university’s athletic department.

The 2019 winner was defensive end Kenny Willekes from Michigan State University. After receiving no division one scholarship offers, Willekes walked-on at Michigan State, where he became All-American, the Big 10 Defensive Lineman of the Year, and Michigan State’s all-time leader in tackles for loss (51). The 2018 winner was Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow, who had 186 receptions for 2133 yards and 15 touchdowns, four of which were in national championship games.

The 2020 Burlsworth Trophy nominees are:

School Grade Player Position Alabama, Birmingham SR Brontae Harris DB Appalachian State SR Caleb Spurlin DE Arizona State JR Cristian Zendejas PK Arkansas SR Grant Morgan LB Arkansas State Soph TW Ayers DE/TE Boise State SR Avery Williams CB/KR/PR Brigham Young JR Dax Milne WR Buffalo SR Jake Molinich TE California SR Marcel Dancy RB Clemson SR Will Spiers P Coastal Carolina SR Sammy Thompson C/OL Colorado JR Brady Russell TE Colorado State JR Barry Wesley OT East Carolina Soph Tyler Snead IR/KR Eastern Michigan JR Hassan Beydoun WR Florida Atlantic SR Ryan Veingrad DL Fresno State Fresh Bralyn Lux DB Georgia Soph Jack Podlesny PK Georgia State JR Jordan Strachan OLB Georgia Tech SR Djimon Brooks DL Hawaii SR Taaga Tuulima OL Iowa SR Keith Duncan K Iowa State JR Derek Schweiger OL Kansas SR Kwamie Lassiter II WR Kansas State SR Blake Lynch K Kentucky SR Zach Johnson S/KR Louisiana JR Shane Vallot C Louisiana Tech SR Ezekiel Barnett LB Louisville Soph Marshon Ford TE Marshall SR Nazeeh Johnson S Memphis JR Calvin Austin III WR Mississippi SR Mac Brown P Missouri SR Dawson Downing RB Nebraska JR Kade Warner WR Nevada SR Sam Hammond DE New Mexico Fresh Andrew Erickson WR New Mexico State SR Brennon Davis LB Northwestern SR Chris Bergin LB Notre Dame JR Michael Vinson LS Ohio State Soph Xavier Johnson RB Oklahoma Soph Drake Stoops WR Oklahoma State SR Ry Schneider C Oregon JR Ryan Walk OL Oregon State JR Jaydon Grant DB Pittsburgh SR Jimmy Morrissey C Rice SR Evan Marshman QB San Diego State Soph Jesse Matthews WR San Jose State SR Trevor Robbins OL South Carolina SR Parker White PK Southern Methodist Soph Tyler Lavine RB Stanford JR Brycen Tremanyne WR Syracuse SR Nolan Cooney P Temple SR Vincent Picozzi OL Texas A & M SR Cagan Baldree FB Texas at San Antonio SR Hunter Duplessis PK Texas Tech Soph Xavier White RB Toledo SR Samuel Womack CB Troy JR Carlton Martial LB Tulane Soph Noah Seiden DE UCLA SR Ethan Fernea WR UNC Charlotte JR Chris Reynolds QB Utah SR Drew Lisk QB Utah State SR Nick Heninger OLB/DL Wake Forest Fresh Nick Andersen DB Washington State JR Blake Mazza K West Virginia SR Dante Bonamico DB Western Kentucky SR Omari Alexander DB

“A college football Walk-On faces an uphill battle from the very beginning. He has to prove himself to his coaches and teammates. He has to prove that he belongs,” said Marty Burlsworth, President and CEO of the Burlsworth Trophy and older brother of Brandon. “Beginning your college football career as a Walk-On isn’t for everyone. It takes a tremendous work ethic and a great deal of determination. You have to want it! This group of Burlsworth Trophy nominees has proven to the college football world that they not only belong but can excel at the highest level of the game.”

Without one D1 scholarship offer, Brandon Burlsworth walked on at the University of Arkansas in 1994. He became a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998. Burlsworth was selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft, but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those children who have limited opportunities.

The Burlsworth Trophy will host an awards ceremony virtually on January 4, 2021 to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2020 winner.