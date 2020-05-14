Burnside And Parr Named To CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas junior infielder Braxton Burnside and senior outfielder Sydney Parr have both been selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team, as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Thursday (May 14).

Both Burnside and Parr automatically qualify to appear on the ballot for Academic All-America honors by virtue of their All-District First Team recognition, which will be announced on June 11. Due to the shortened 2020 schedule, all nominees’ ballots were submitted with an emphasis on career statistics.

A career .307 hitter, Burnside a native of Paragould, Ark., impressed on the field in her first season in Fayetteville, starting all 25 games at shortstop and led the team in both hits (31) and slugging percentage (.620). Her .392 batting average ranked second on the team while collecting three doubles, five home runs, 20 RBIs, seven walks and 16 runs scored during the 2020 season. Burnside has accumulated 130 hits, 23 doubles, two triples, 20 homers and 100 RBIs in her career which includes two prior seasons at Missouri. Burnside graduated as part of the December 2019 class earning an undergraduate degree in communication while attaining a 3.94 GPA. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in human resource and workforce development.

Another homegrown talent, Parr of North Little Rock, Ark. has amassed a .321 batting average and .402 on base percentage through four seasons. She started all 25 games in centerfield this season and scored the second-most runs on the team (21) while ranking fourth in both batting average (.338) and on base percentage (.439). Despite the shortened campaign, Parr set a career single-season high by drawing 13 walks, ranking second among all Razorbacks. A May graduate, Parr, a journalism major holds a 3.78 GPA. After her playing career concludes, she aspires to transition to the broadcast booth as either an analyst or a sideline reporter.

