Burnside Named SEC Co-Player of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas infielder Braxton Burnside has been named SEC Co-Player of the Week after hitting four home runs last week and guiding the team to a three-game sweep at South Carolina. She posted a slash line of .427/.522/1.053 with an OPS of 1.714 and drove in seven of the team’s 14 runs against the Gamecocks.

The Paragould, Ark. product hit a homer on Friday, giving Arkansas a two-run fifth inning lead and kickstarted the offense in a 4-1 victory. On Saturday, she hit two homers against the Gamecocks, including the go-ahead two-run shot in the top of the 10th inning of a 7-5 win. On Sunday, she smacked a two-run job to center on the game’s fifth pitch and walked twice in the Hogs 3-2 win.

Burnside has 15 homers this year, which is tied for second-most in a single-season in program history and ranks second in the country this year. Burnside was instrumental in Arkansas registering its first road three-game SEC series sweep since 2009 and was perfect at shortstop on 10 chances this week.

She shared the weekly award with Alabama’s Bailey Hemphill.

The No. 19 Razorbacks embark on a four-game homestand beginning at 6 p.m. tonight against Liberty. Arkansas welcomes Ole Miss for its first home SEC series of the year from Friday, March 19 through Sunday, March 21.

Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Softball. You can also find the Hogs on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Softball) and following us on Twitter (@RazorbackSB) and Instagram (@Razorback_SB).