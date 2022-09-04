By Kevin McPherson

The 19th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks defeated a ranked opponent in a season opener for the first time in 48 years with their 31-24 victory over No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

From a successful and balanced run/pass attack with solid game-management and timely playmaking by star junior quarterback KJ Jefferson to winning the turnover battle backed by a mostly bend-but-don’t-break defense, Arkansas took care of business against a program that has been among the best in college football in recent years. Not only did the Razorbacks pass their first test against a quality opponent, but they also established some new lofty milestones relative to the program’s turnaround under third-year head coach Sam Pittman.

So here they are, the stats and trends that matter from Arkansas’ week one victory …