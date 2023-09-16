BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

There’s little doubt that the Brigham Young University football team is excited about its game at fellow unbeaten Arkansas (2-0) on Saturday night, but there’s one player to which playing this particular SEC foe just means more.

That would be former Pulaski Academy center and current BYU defensive tackle Caden Haws (6-2, 305), who will have a host of family and friends in the stands at Reynolds Razorback Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. game that will be televised by ESPN 2.

“I am definitely excited to come home, where I haven’t been in a couple of years – since 2021,” noted Haws, although his family moved back to Utah when he chose BYU. “Getting to play in Razorback Stadium is something I definitely wanted to do and hadn’t done it yet. Now I can check it off my bucket list.”

There have been many requests for tickets this week according to the now 25-year-old Haws, who married his wife Anna in 2020.

“My mom just told me to get as many as I can and then after I got a number for her, she would take care of it,” Haws said.

While he did have some former Pulaski Academy teammates that played at Arkansas, Haws, who did his required two-year mission service in 2016-2018, does not any more.

“I don’t have any buddies on the team any more,” Haws said. “They all graduated last year. But thanks to a (two-year church) mission and stuff like that, I am kinda old. I am excited to go back.”

Fayetteville is a place that Haws once hoped was the place he would playing his college football.

“I went to games there all the time growing up whether that was with family or friends,” Haws said. “I was there a lot. It was somewhere I thought of playing. I went to camps there and got recruited a little bit, but I just never got an offer and I didn’t want to have to pay for school.”

Haws, whose dad played at Utah, ended up finding his home at BYU as head coach Kalani Sitake was taking over.

“Kalani was taking over as our head coach and after going on my visit, I just knew that was who I wanted to play for,” Haws said.

Sitake knows Haws, who has 5 tackles this season and 90 career stops while starting in 20 of the 32 games he has played at BYU, is energized about playing Arkansas.

“With the connection he has to the state of Arkansas, he is really fired up for it,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “He is doing really well for us. He has battled some injuries, but he is looking really really good right now and I like the way he is being physical at the line of scrimmage. It will be a good matchup with the Arkansas offensive line.”

Arkansas downed host BYU 52-35 last season in Provo as KJ Jefferson passed for 367 yards and 5 touchdowns, Rocket Sanders rushed for 175 yards and two scores and the Razorbacks piled up 644 yards of total offense.

“I definitely remember their high-powered offense with Rocket Sanders and those guys playing really well,” Haws said. “Their offensive line was really good and I think their center (Rickey) Stromberg is playing with the Commanders now. They had a lot of talent.

“I’m excited for the challenge. I know We are getting a great game plan together and I know that Coach Pitt (Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman) will have those guys ready and we will be, too.”



Arkansas, which has 38 new players on its team this season, has victories over Western Carolina (56-13) in Little Rock and Kent State (28-6) last Saturday in Fayetteville.

BYU (2-0), which has 60 new players on its roster this season, has downed Sam Houston 14-0 and Southern Utah 41-16 in two home games so far this season.

“There are always things to work on and correct,” Haws said. “I feel like as far as playing the game with high energy, physical and we do things the right away, we have done a really good job at that. There are always a couple of missed assignments that you can clean up.

“We got a lot of new guys from the portal and it has been really cool to see how everybody has started to mesh together,” Haws said. “So we feel like we are improving every day. We are anxious to see what that looks like on Saturday.”

Haws, whose dad Kurt played college football at Utah and briefly in the NFL, was asked if this was a revenge game or just the next one on the schedule.

“I think it both,” Haws said. “I think everybody always has the next game, next play mentality, but there is definitely a little bit of a rematch angle to it. We just want to correct some of the things we did last year and get a different outcome.”

Haws was an all-state center for Pulaski Academy, but moved from offense to defense after his freshman season in Provo.

“That was actually right after my freshmen year and it was kind of funny the way it happened,” Haws said. “Our defensive coordinator caught me in the weight room and asked me if I had ever thought of it. I said ’no, I’m a center.’ But our strength coach overhead and was just in my ear for the next three weeks.

“He played D-line at Cal and then played for the Seahawks. I talked to my dad about it and the conclusion that we came to was let’s just go talked to Kelani and see what he thinks. He said ‘well, I thought about moving you a year ago so just go to defensive meetings today.’

“In short, that’s how it happen and to me it was the best decision I have ever made in my football career.”

Arkansas offensive lineman Brady Latham is impressed with Haws, who he knows thorough former teammates and Pulaski Academy alums Hudson Henry and JD White.

“He’s a great player,” Latham said. “I actually know a lot of PA guys. Used to room with Hudson Henry and JD White. I’m really good friends with Luke Jones from playing with him.

“And if I know one thing, those PA guys are smart and they’re going to play really hard. So, I remember him from last year and I expect him to play the same way.”

BYU defensive Tyler Batty praised Haws for his toughness.

“He’s tough,” Batty said. “That is one thing that Caden embraces. That is something he wears on his shoulder. He is a tough, hard-nosed dude and it shows when he plays.”

Haws believes he was very fortunate to get to play for Pulaski Academy and former head coach Kevin Kelley.

His dad took a job in medical sales that led to the move to Arkansas although his parents moved back to Utah to be close to family after Haws signed with BYU and his sister enrolled at nearby Utah Valley State.

“Our guy Kevin Kelly laid the ground work down, him and Todd Wood and Anthony Lucas, a pretty famous name in Razorback history has taken over and kept it going,” Haws said. It was pretty cool to play for those guys. It was always the mentality play for each other, do your 1/11th and we are going to play a different brand of football at the same time.

“I was kind of an undersized center, but I got recruited because we had a lot of people coming in to see what PA was all about. I wouldn’t have wanted to play anywhere else.”

Photo courtesy of BYU athletics