Cam Little named Freshman All-American

Freshman kicker Cam Little has been named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

In his first year on campus, Little took over the Razorbacks’ kicking duties and never wavered. The Moore, Okla. native connected on 20 of his 24 field goal attempts and was a perfect 46-for-46 on extra points to lead the Hogs with 106 points and help push the Arkansas offense to its most points scored (402) since 2015.

Little’s freshman campaign etched his name in the Arkansas record books in numerous places in 2021 with his 20 made field goals matching Todd Wright’s 1989 total for third-most in a single season. Little’s field goal percentage (83.3%) is the fifth-best in school history and the best by an Arkansas kicker since 2013. His 46 PATs match the seventh-most in a single season in Arkansas history and the most since Cole Hedlund’s school record 58 in 2015. Little’s 106 points equal Alex Tejada’s 2009 season and marks just the sixth 100-point season by a Razorback kicker in history.

Little joins an elite group, becoming the 11th Arkansas freshman to earn Freshman All-America status from the FWAA – which started in 2001. Last year, teammate Jalen Catalon became the first Hog to earn FWAA Freshman All-America honors since Dre Greenlaw in 2015.

Arkansas FWAA Freshman All-Americans

2021 – Cam Little, K

2020 – Jalen Catalon, DB

2015 – Dre Greenlaw, LB

2013 – Alex Collins, RB, Hunter Henry, TE

2010 – Alvin Bailey, OL

2005 – Jonathan Luigs, OL, Felix Jones, KR, Darren McFadden, RB

2001 – Shawn Andrews, OL, Lawrence Richardson, DB