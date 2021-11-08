Cam Little Named SEC Freshman of Week For Second Time This Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Kicker Cam Little was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season following an outstanding showing against Mississippi State.

Little was successful on field goals from 46, 48 and a career-long 51 yards. He played a big role in the Razorbacks defeating No. 17 Mississippi State 31-28. He was first Arkansas kicker since at least 1997 to connect on three field goals of more than 45 yards in the same game. The 51-yard kick was the longest field by a freshman kicker since Zach Hocker booted one from the same distance in 2010 against South Carolina.

In a 20-10 victory over Texas A&M earlier this season Little kicked four field goals successfully and thus earning his first honor from the SEC.

I just donated $30 to the Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas! Its a huge blessing to be working with such a great organization. If you would like to match my donation this week please click on the following link: https://t.co/NVhAhHUvL9 — cameron little (@cameronglittle) November 8, 2021

Little is up to $140 in donations to Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas. He is contributing $10 for every made field goal to the cause.

Beyond blessed to announce I will be partnering with Down syndrome Connection of NWA! I will be donating $10 for every field goal I make during this season! If you would like to donate please visit the link : https://t.co/NVhAhHUvL9 pic.twitter.com/6mzyYZD7nv — cameron little (@cameronglittle) September 14, 2021

For the season, Little has been successful on 14 of 18 field goals with the 51 yarder against Mississippi State his long. He is 5-5 from 20-29 yards, 3-4 from 30-39 yards, 5-6 from 40-49 and then 1-3 from 50 and beyond.

Little signed with Arkansas out of Moore (Okla.) Southmoore High School.