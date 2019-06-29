Campbell, All Drafted Hogs Sign Professional Contracts

Isaiah Campbell finalized his contract with the Mariners organization on Friday. He was the last Former Hog drafted to sign a contract.

Campbell’s dad Parry tweeting this on Friday night:

It’s official….can’t wait to watch the next chapter unfold. #ZayDay pic.twitter.com/bkVHFKaBWL— P Campbell (@parry_campbell) June 29, 2019

Here are the details to the 6 contracts.

Isaiah Campbell- signing with the Mariners for $850,000. (draft slot value $818,200)

Dominic Fletcher- signing with the Diamondbacks for $700,000 (draft slot value $831,100)

Matt Cronin- signing with the Nationals for $464,500 (full pick value)

Jacob Kostyshock- signing with the Rockies for $164,700 (full pick value)

Jack Kenley- signing with the Tigers for $135,000 (draft slot value $181,200)

Cody Scroggins- signing with the Red Sox for $100,000 (draft slot value $148,200)

Zack Plunkett- signing with the Dodgers

Former Hog Trevor Ezell signed a free agent minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays on June 25th.