Campbell, All Drafted Hogs Sign Professional Contracts

Isaiah Campbell_1526260894672.jpg.jpg

Isaiah Campbell finalized his contract with the Mariners organization on Friday. He was the last Former Hog drafted to sign a contract. 

Campbell’s dad Parry tweeting this on Friday night:

It’s official….can’t wait to watch the next chapter unfold. #ZayDay pic.twitter.com/bkVHFKaBWL— P Campbell (@parry_campbell) June 29, 2019

Here are the details to the 6 contracts.

  • Isaiah Campbell- signing with the Mariners for $850,000. (draft slot value $818,200)
  • Dominic Fletcher- signing with the Diamondbacks for $700,000 (draft slot value $831,100)
  • Matt Cronin- signing with the Nationals for $464,500 (full pick value)
  • Jacob Kostyshock- signing with the Rockies for $164,700 (full pick value)
  • Jack Kenley-  signing with the Tigers for $135,000 (draft slot value $181,200)
  • Cody Scroggins- signing with the Red Sox for $100,000 (draft slot value $148,200)
  • Zack Plunkett- signing with the Dodgers

Former Hog Trevor Ezell signed a free agent minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays on June 25th. 

